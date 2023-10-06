Warren Hastings, group co-head of investment & head of portfolio management at Quintet Private Bank.

Prior to his Quintet investment role, Hastings had worked for Credit Suisse for the previous twelve years, initially in Asia and then for the five prior years in Zurich.

His most recent position at the company was head of investment management, international locations.

He started his career managing pan-Asian equities funds for Schroders in London and Singapore before joining Standard Chartered as head of portfolio management in the same city.

Furthermore, Hastings will now oversee Quintet’s portfolio management division, which deals with sustainable investing.

Along with group chief investment officer Daniele Antonucci, he also shares leadership of Quintet’s investment department.

It includes defining the company’s internal investment view and overseeing the company’s investment research efforts.

Bryan Crawford, Quintet group head of investment & client solutions commented: “I am delighted to welcome Warren to our firm. He will put his nearly 30 years of international investment experience to work at Quintet to further strengthen our client proposition and ability to deliver consistent long-term performance.”

“I am excited to begin my journey at Quintet, an innovative private bank that combines local proximity and global perspective,” added Hastings, a British national now located in Luxembourg.

“I look forward to sharing my experience and working in collaboration with the team – extending holistic investment advice, content and portfolio management services to our valued clients and future generations.”

Most recently, Quintet Private Bank also announced the hiring of Anna Zakrzewski as group chief operating officer and member of the Authorised Management Committee, subject to regulatory approval.

Prior to being appointed chief operating officer at Quintet, Zakrzewski spent over 20 years as a managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where she rose to become a member of BCG’s global financial institutions leadership team and led the wealth management segment globally for many years.