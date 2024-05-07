The new ELTIF-compliant Partners Group Private Equity Evergreen (“the Fund”) combines the firm’s experience with both evergreen funds and ELTIFs.
Partners Group initiated the introduction of funds under the European Long Term Investment Fund (ELTIF) regime in 2017 and created one of the field’s first evergreen funds over two decades ago.
Standard evergreen features will be available to fund investors, and the ELTIF format will simplify administration and give an extra layer of investor protection.
Individual investors can only purchase the fund via the company’s unique network of distribution partners, which spans markets throughout Europe, including the Benelux areas, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.
The Fund offers the freedom to raise or lower its stake on a monthly basis, enabling short-term modifications as part of an ongoing plan, and has a minimum investment level of EUR/USD 10,000.
Individual investors in the Fund, namely retail clients who are excluded professional investors, will invest alongside institutional investors, getting exposure to the same investment content under Partners Group’s pro rata allocation strategy.
Moreover, the fund will invest under Partners Group’s Private Equity approach, in which the firm:
- Invest in market-leading companies with disruptive trends.
- Takes an active approach to asset ownership, creating value through platform building, operational improvements, and sustainability initiatives.
- Uses a relative value investment methodology, prioritising investment kinds that provide the best value at the time.
- Uses quality secondary and primary assets for diversification and liquidity optimisation.
The company culminated the way in this area of creation, delivering the first evergreen fund in 2001 and the first 1940 Act fund in 2009.
Partners Group’s previous launched ELTIF compliant funds include:
- Partners Group Private Markets ELTIF SICAV-SIF
- Partners Group Direct Equity ELTIF SICAV
- Partners Group Direct Equity II ELTIF SICAV
- Partners Group Private Markets II SICAV
Partners Group has more than 20 years of experience serving the private wealth market, and its private wealth solutions currently manage over $40bn in assets under management.