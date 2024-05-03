The large majority of the UK’s wealthy are nervous about their finances and over half are thinking about moving abroad to ease concerns. Where has this come from? What can the UK do?

Research from private bank Arbuthnot Latham showed that 81% of the UK’s most affluent people are stressed about their finances.

Largely, the concerns revolved around future planning and retirement as 51% were worried about maintaining their lifestyle in later life.

In addition, 39% were worried about the value of their investments and 25% pondered about providing for future generations.

However, 24% were worried about the tax burden of the UK and 22% were nervous about becoming a victim of fraud.

As a result, nearly three in five wealthy individuals (59%) in the UK are considering relocation abroad, the main reason (36%) being a desire for an improved standard of living. This was followed by lower property costs and benefitting from a more favourable tax regime with 28% and 21% of respondents respectively.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Eren Osman, managing director, wealth management, at Arbuthnot Latham said: “One of the best pieces of advice you could give, or receive, is to start saving for retirement as soon as possible. This is one of the cornerstones of long-term financial wellbeing.

“The effect of compounding – assuming annual growth – means you have a better chance of exponentially growing your retirement pot over time if you start saving at an early age.

“This is even more important because those planning for their retirement in 2024 are reliant on what provisions they can make themselves. The state age of retirement keeps increasing and most people nearing retirement do so without the guaranteed income stream of a final salary pension.

“My message is clear: if you want a comfortable retirement, it is up to you. Do as much as you can, as early as you can.”

So what do we do next?

Speaking to PBI, Kevin Barrett, managing director, banking, at Arbuthnot Latham, spoke on how the sector can ease the concerns of their clients.

PBI: How are firms like Arbuthnot Latham easing these concerns?

Kevin Barrett (KB): Personal wellbeing comes from the reassurance of knowing you are on the right financial path and that you can manage unexpected events or changes to your circumstances.

With us as trusted advisors, our clients know they can reach their dedicated relationship manager in person, over the phone, or via email. This is what personalised service means; that ability to truly understand your client’s concerns, their ambitions, and their circumstances, and then respond in a way that is timely and constructive.

Technology has made self-service so easy, but there is still such an important role for in-person interaction with someone who listens and cares. The support we provide gives clients reassurance that help is there, in the good times, the bad, and everything else in between.

PBI: Does this level of concern mean that engagement between clients and advisers has risen? Or are they keeping concerns to themselves?

KB: Over the past few years, we have noticed a change in the kinds of concerns people raise and there has been an increase in the volume of those conversations as well. It’s to be expected.

Which ever way you look at it, it has been quite a tumultuous time. Even before covid, there was a post-2016 degree of macroeconomic uncertainty. Then the global pandemic hit. Now people are contending with a cost-of-living crisis and high interest rates closer to home, and further away, heightened conflict.

Throughout all of this, we have been proactive with clients, staying in close contact to ensure expectations are understood and met. Whether this is restructuring commercial loans, communicating about the latest rate increases on our deposit accounts, adjusting long-term investment portfolios, or tweaking personalised wealth plans.

What I would say it that we haven’t always needed to increase the volume of client interactions, but our clients appreciate the proactivity and it often leads to discussion of matters not yet on their radars.

PBI: Does Arbuthnot see this level of concern increasing or decreasing in the near future?

KB: That’s the million-dollar question. When will things settle down? I am sure many of us have taken a moment at the passing of a new year recently and thought ‘well surely the next 12 months can’t be as challenging as the last’, and they often prove to be just that.

I think people will always have financial concerns, and I also think events of the past few years will last long in our collective memory. If you speak to someone paying a mortgage in 1976, 1980 or 1990, they will tell you about interest rates of more than 14%. If you speak to a business owner about life after 2008, they will be able to set out clearly the impact of recession. These shocks have a big personal impact and affect people’s longer-term biases and their subsequent behaviours.

While you cannot allay all fears, nor heal all scars, maintaining a long-term focus means being well-prepared to weather short-term volatility. It is easy to focus too much energy on the immediate future, but often when you look at the evolution of a financial plan over a longer timeframe, the bumps often even out. Again, this is a financial wellbeing point, know your objectives, take a long-term view in achieving them, revisit those objectives if circumstances change, and have the right experts at your side to listen, advise, and guide the process.