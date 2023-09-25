Anna Zakrzewski, group chief operating officer at Quintet Private Bank.

Prior to being appointed chief operating officer at Quintet, Zakrzewski spent over 20 years as a managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where she rose to become a member of BCG’s global financial institutions leadership team and led the wealth management segment globally for many years.

Zakrzewski began working for Quintet as chief operating officer on 25 September 2023, in Luxembourg.

During the changeover, she will work closely with departing Quintet Group COO Eli Leenaars.

At the end of this year, Leenaars will leave Quintet after a career that spanned over four decades in executive positions at four different banks in eight different countries.

In addition to holding several non-executive positions in the US and Europe, he has personal business interests that will demand more of his time and focus.

Group CEO Chris Allen commented: “I am grateful to Eli for his important contribution to Quintet, including significantly enhancing our core processes, facilitating greater efficiency and increased collaboration in service to our clients. At the same time, I am delighted to welcome Anna to our firm. Building on her distinguished track record leading and implementing large strategy programs, post-merger integrations, transformations and growth agendas in wealth management, Anna will play a key role in driving Quintet’s sustained success.”

Zakrzewski added: “After many years as the trusted partner of leading wealth managers worldwide and advising them on how best to compete and build profitable, sustainable, and future-proof business models, I am excited to join Quintet. I look forward to the opportunity to put all my experience and passion for wealth management to work at Quintet, a private bank with a clear vision of the future and a service model with both client experience and client service at its center.”