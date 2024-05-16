Temenos Digital on Amazon Web Services, AWS, has enabled PVcomBank to quickly design and release their mobile app.
Vietnam-based PVcomBank has launched PVConnect to offer a modern and user-friendly mobile banking service that has gained positive reviews.
In addition, the flexibility provided by Temenos allows PVcomBank to innovate and evolve with low or no code tools and introduce new features into the app.
PVConnect is developed on the Temenos platform and a cloud-native architecture, which not only provides an exceptional user experience with an average responsive time less than 100ms, but also increases operational efficiency by 40%, according to the bank.
Mr. Nguyen Viet Ha, Deputy General Director, PVcomBank, said: “Mobile banking is the primary channel for our retail business and with Temenos Digital on AWS we’ve been able to deliver an outstanding customer experience with the scalability and flexibility we need to stay agile and responsive to market trends. Since the launch of PVConnect we have moved over one million customers to the new app, and we are thrilled with thousands of positive comments we have received.”
Ramki Ramakrishnan, Managing Director – APAC, Temenos, added: “Congratulations to PVcomBank on the successful launch of its new mobile banking app with Temenos Digital. Leveraging the advanced digital capabilities of our cloud-native platform, PVcomBank is setting the standard for best-in-class customer experience in the highly competitive Vietnam market. Working with AWS we are proud to support the bank to accelerate innovation and scale its digital services sustainably.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Eric Yeo, Vietnam country manager, Amazon Web Services, stated: “Banks of all sizes across Southeast Asia continue to innovate on the cloud to drive improved security, optimize operations, attract new customers, and minimize downtime for their customers through improved digital services. We are proud that PVcomBank has expanded their mobile banking through the launch of their new app with Temenos Digital on Amazon Web Services, showcasing how innovation can quickly scale with the cloud.”