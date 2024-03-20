StockPick, a modern financial content app, has announced a strategic investment from the Bank of Montreal (BMO). The support from BMO will accelerate the development of innovative products and solutions. StockPick will continue to scale its platform, with the aim of empowering Canadian investors to make more informed investment decisions.

“Support from BMO will significantly accelerate the growth of our app,” said Charles Qi, Co-Founder and CEO of StockPick. “We are excited to collaborate with BMO and bring innovative solutions to Canadian investors with expert content.”

Qi founded StockPick to bridge the knowledge gap between retail and institutional investors, through preferred video-based channels of younger investors. Nearly 60% of North American investors under 35 use YouTube and 30% use TikTok as investment information sources. But there is a significant spread of content quality. StockPick aims to deliver high-quality, curated content in a format that resonates with modern investors.

StockPick launched early 2023

Launched in early 2023 for iOS and Android, StockPick rapidly amassed over 40,000 users. Unlike social media apps, where DIY financial influencers can share content without restriction, StockPick provides professionally tailored financial news and research content while preserving a modern, intuitive interface and engaging delivery format.

“Our top priority at BMO is to provide best-in-class service to our clients, with curated solutions for their evolving needs,” said Andrea Casciato, head of digital investing, BMO. “Supporting innovative platforms such as StockPick, to reach our clients as they explore the digital financial frontier, is key in empowering younger investors with crisp and accurate information to make informed decisions for their financial progress.”

The StockPick app recently launched a subscription service. It offers real-time intraday market updates and weekly interviews with top market strategists. StockPick is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play for residents of Canada, US, and UK.