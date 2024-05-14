Credit: naor4040 from Pixabay.

J. Safra Sarasin Group has launched J. Safra Sarasin – Strategic Advisors to offer a number of services for the evolving advisory and capital needs of clients in the private market.

The business will focus on tailored advisory capabilities across services such as strategic advisory, M&A execution, capital structure advisory, and equity capital raising.

Based in London, the team, including Lorenzo Sforza and Yegor Bryukhanov, brings a wealth of global investment banking experience having held senior positions at leading investment banks.

In addition, they also have a proven track record of working together across multiple M&A and capital raising assignments for a wide range of clients.

Furthermore, J. Safra Sarasin – Strategic Advisors will leverage the broader J. Safra Sarasin Group capabilities and extensive global network with over 180-years of private ownership.

Daniel Belfer, CEO of Bank J. Safra Sarasin, said: “The launch of J. Safra Sarasin – Strategic Advisors is a significant step in our long-term vision to expand the capabilities of J. Safra Sarasin Group and enhance our offering to clients. This initiative marks a strategic milestone, as we bring together a team with a proven track record to develop solutions that not only meet the current needs but also anticipate the future challenges of our clients.”

Edward Joudrey, head of J. Safra Sarasin – Strategic Advisors, added: “Our focus on the private markets is more relevant than ever. The global private markets are witnessing significant structural growth and shift to more active strategies. This requires a more sophisticated independent advisory proposition, highly complementary to the J. Safra Sarasin Group platform.”

At the end of 2023, Bank J. Safra Sarasin opened a new branch in Baden, Switzerland.

Important phases in the Bank J Safra Sarasin Swiss expansion plan include the inauguration of the branch in Baden and the appointment of a seasoned group of senior bankers.

Stefan Holderegger, who oversees the Baden branch, reports to Yves A. Sarasin, head private banking for domestic clients.