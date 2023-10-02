Important phases in the Bank J Safra Sarasin Swiss expansion plan include the inauguration of the branch in Baden and the appointment of a seasoned group of senior bankers.

Stefan Holderegger, who oversees the Baden branch, reports to Yves A. Sarasin, head private banking for domestic clients.

The senior bankers Christian Pelli, André Nydegger, and Raphael Meier, as well as the investment advisor Lukas Furrer, will make up the team.

Furthermore, the staff retains a wealth of experience working with private banking clients.

They will offer high net worth individuals, families, and institutions in the Aargau region access to the bank’s specialised services and distinctive sustainable investment options based on an effective track record and extensive experience.

Yves A. Sarasin, head private banking for domestic clients, bank J. Safra Sarasin: “It is our objective to constantly grow in our home market Switzerland. We are very pleased to welcome Stefan Holderegger and the team, who will contribute to the Bank’s continued growth and success. Bank J. Safra Sarasin is committed to serving clients in this region with a consistent high level of quality.”

Stefan Holderegger, head Baden branch, bank J. Safra Sarasin: “Sustainability is one of the key factors for success in private banking today and Bank J. Safra Sarasin is a global pioneer in the area of sustainable investments. The Bank offers through its family ownership and capital strength a long-term business approach and stability. We are delighted to join this exceptional private bank and look forward to offering the highest level of services and tailor-made investment solutions to our clients in the Aargau region.”

The Baden branch of bank J. Safra Sarasin Ltd is situated at Kreuzweg 11, 5400 Baden.