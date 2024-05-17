Lombard Odier, the private bank and wealth manager for business owners and their families in Brussels, celebrated its 20th anniversary this year with an office in Antwerp.
In line with its expansion strategy and to enhance its accessibility to customers, the bank has chosen to broaden its activities in Belgium by setting up office in Antwerp, Flanders, before the end of June 2024.
Lombard Odier provides a thorough and individualised strategy for asset management, wealth planning, and wealth management, assisting business owners and their families for generations to come.
They establish enduring bonds with clients via expertise, care, and trust, and offer tailored options to protect and increase their wealth over time.
Moreover, in an effort to better serve its clientele and increase its European footprint, Lombard Odier opened an office in Brussels in 2004. After expanding quickly under the direction of Carl Verbrugge and Patrick Dequae and are capital partners, whilst the office is currently run by Geoffroy Vermeire and employs 30 people.
The group’s European operations and the establishment of Lombard Odier (Europe) SA in 2011 were greatly aided by the Brussels office, which is situated on Avenue Louise in Belgium. The company primarily provides administrative and support services to clients in Luxembourg.
Furthermore, Lombard Odier’s new office in Antwerp, situated at Uitbreidingstraat 72, aims to connect bankers with Flemish clients and offer local wealth management expertise. Launched in June, it will be led by Steve Gheuens and managing director Geoffroy Vermeire.
Vermeire added: “In line with our development strategy, opening a representative office in the largest city in Flanders will enable us to offer local support with high added value for our clients. This new office will draw on the success of our Brussels office as we celebrate 20 years of presence in Belgium, representing continuity, solidity, longevity, and growth for our clients in this market.”
Denis Pittet, managing partner of the Lombard Odier Group, added: “Opening our new Antwerp office is a major step forward for the Group’s growth in Belgium and in Europe more widely. Antwerp is an important and prosperous business hub that has seen an upsurge in demand for tailored and high-end wealth services. We are confident that our new Flanders office harbours considerable growth potential.”