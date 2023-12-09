Pontera raises $60m image credit: shutterstock

Pontera has raised $60m to expand its operations to execute on its mission. The funding round was led by ICONIQ Growth, the global venture capital firm that also backed Zoom, Uber and Airbnb.

Additional backers include Blumberg Capital, Collaborative Fund, Hanaco Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and The Founders Kitchen. This brings total investment to $160m to date.

It now plans to double in team size in the next 24 months.

Pontera was formed in 2012 as FeeX with the goal of empowering retirement savers to achieve a better retirement. It started with providing a data transparency platform. This focused on fund options and fees in plan participants’ workplace retirement accounts. Since then, it has come to the conclusion that retirement savers need more than just data. They want actual assistance with managing retirement accounts.

Yoav Zurel, CEO, Pontera, says when savers turn to their personal financial advisor, they most often met receive little assistance.

Bridging the gap to comprehensive retirement planning

In 2018, Pontera pivoted to provide the platform it had been building over years to financial advisors. Pontera introduced a secure and compliant path to professional 401(k) management as part of the worker’s full financial picture. The former FeeX rebranded as Pontera in 2022 following a funding round that raised $80m. The brand comes from the Latin word for bridge “pont” as it aims to bridge people to a better retirement.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“With the entirety of our last funding round in the bank, Pontera was not seeking a capital raise,” said Zurel. “Having persevered through rocky early years as a startup, we operate with extreme thought and prudence in capital deployment. According to our partners at ICONIQ, this execution style, combined with a product that benefits the entire retirement ecosystem and a track record of quadrupled revenue since our last fundraise, made Pontera an attractive investment opportunity.

ICONIQ Growth-stellar network and track record

“We were approached by many investors. ICONIQ Growth stood out as a true believer in the problem we’re solving and our mission. The fund comes with a stellar network and a track record of portfolio companies. This includes Uber, Zoom, Airbnb, Datadog, DocuSign, 1Password, and Canva. We were pleased to close the round in November with a modest valuation increase from our last valuation.

The timing is especially near to my heart as a company founder. With a significant research and development office in Israel, a country at war, this investment signals even stronger support for the talented team we’ve built. We have maintained fully operational status with robust business continuity and employee support programmes.

In the coming years, we will use these funds to invest in our product, team, and business growth. We anticipate that in the next 24 months, we will double in team size

This funding is not just an investment in Pontera. It’s an investment in the future of every US worker aiming for a secure and fulfilling retirement.”