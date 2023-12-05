Based in Beaconsfield, Harwood Hutton and its 70-strong team provide a range of personal and business tax and accountancy services which will be brought to Evelyn Partners.
This deal is Evelyn Partners’ fifth of the year and continues the firm’s strategy of boosting strong organic growth with selective deals for high quality businesses. These deals also contain complementary expertise that should bolster the company’s regional presence.
Andrew Wilkes, chief professional services director of Evelyn Partners, said: “We are delighted to welcome the team and clients of Harwood Hutton to Evelyn Partners. Harwood Hutton is a high-quality professional services firm with a long-standing track record of giving clients the best possible tax advice and accountancy solutions. Harwood Hutton’s approach of providing a fully supportive, personal service and building long-standing relationships with clients is very much in line with our culture at Evelyn Partners.
“This acquisition continues our strategy of expanding the number of business and private clients we provide our professional services to. We are also delighted that the deal will give us an office location in the Thames Valley and allows us to work with even more clients in the region.”
Keir Singleton at Harwood Hutton added: “We are very proud of what we have created at Harwood Hutton and especially of our dynamic people that really add value to our entrepreneurial clients. There is a great cultural fit with Evelyn Partners, with both firms focused on understanding the needs of their clients and delivering a highly personalised service. We are really pleased to be joining Evelyn Partners and are delighted this will help us deliver an increasingly impressive range of services to help our people and our clients succeed.”
In November 2023, it announced the acquisition of Creaseys Group, a business of accountants and tax professionals situated in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.
With the Evelyn Partners deal, Creaseys has been in operation for over 150 years and offers a range of assurance, consultancy, and tax services to both people and businesses.
They specialise in providing tax advice to private equity executives.
Also in August 2023, it successfully acquired Dart Capital, a City of London-based boutique wealth manager after receiving regulatory approval.