(l-r): Jonny Hague, Margaret El Khalidi, Keir Singleton (all Harwood Hutton), Tom Shave (Evelyn Partners), David Jones (Harwood Hutton), Giles Murphy (Evelyn

Based in Beaconsfield, Harwood Hutton and its 70-strong team provide a range of personal and business tax and accountancy services which will be brought to Evelyn Partners.

This deal is Evelyn Partners’ fifth of the year and continues the firm’s strategy of boosting strong organic growth with selective deals for high quality businesses. These deals also contain complementary expertise that should bolster the company’s regional presence.

Andrew Wilkes, chief professional services director of Evelyn Partners, said: “We are delighted to welcome the team and clients of Harwood Hutton to Evelyn Partners. Harwood Hutton is a high-quality professional services firm with a long-standing track record of giving clients the best possible tax advice and accountancy solutions. Harwood Hutton’s approach of providing a fully supportive, personal service and building long-standing relationships with clients is very much in line with our culture at Evelyn Partners.

“This acquisition continues our strategy of expanding the number of business and private clients we provide our professional services to. We are also delighted that the deal will give us an office location in the Thames Valley and allows us to work with even more clients in the region.”

Keir Singleton at Harwood Hutton added: “We are very proud of what we have created at Harwood Hutton and especially of our dynamic people that really add value to our entrepreneurial clients. There is a great cultural fit with Evelyn Partners, with both firms focused on understanding the needs of their clients and delivering a highly personalised service. We are really pleased to be joining Evelyn Partners and are delighted this will help us deliver an increasingly impressive range of services to help our people and our clients succeed.”

In November 2023, it announced the acquisition of Creaseys Group, a business of accountants and tax professionals situated in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

With the Evelyn Partners deal, Creaseys has been in operation for over 150 years and offers a range of assurance, consultancy, and tax services to both people and businesses.

They specialise in providing tax advice to private equity executives.

Also in August 2023, it successfully acquired Dart Capital, a City of London-based boutique wealth manager after receiving regulatory approval.