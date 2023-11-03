left to right: Graham Turpin, Terry Shephard (both Creaseys), Tom Shave (Evelyn Partners), Emma Roberts, Caroline Walmsley (both Creaseys) and Giles Murphy (Evelyn Partners)

With the Evelyn Partners deal, Creaseys has been in operation for over 150 years and offers a range of assurance, consultancy, and tax services to both people and businesses.

They specialise in providing tax advice to private equity executives.

Andrew Wilkes, chief professional services director of Evelyn Partners, commented: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement to acquire Creaseys. Terry Shephard and his colleagues have developed a highly respected and forward-thinking firm which fits well with Evelyn Partners both in terms of expertise, culture, and the types of clients they advise. Like Evelyn Partners, Creaseys is a business committed to building long standing relationships that adds real, discernible value to clients. I look forward to welcoming the Creaseys team and clients to Evelyn Partners.

“Strategically this acquisition will further develop our professional services presence in the South East of England, supporting our ambition of being able to provide our range of professional services to businesses and private clients right across the UK. It also enhances the wider Group’s expertise with Private Equity businesses and extends the office footprint in the South East, becoming our second location in Kent alongside Maidstone.”

Terry Shephard, partner, and head of client relationships at Creaseys, added: “Creaseys is delighted to be joining Evelyn Partners to extend the offering in the South East of England. In discussions with the Evelyn Partners team, we felt both businesses had similar core values and an ethos of putting the client at the heart of what we do. Their range and depth of resource have been key to the decision, as was ensuring our clients continue to receive the premium service and experience, they have come to expect.”

The purchase of Creaseys is a component of Evelyn Partners’ plan to enhance the business’ natural expansion in the professional services sector by making targeted acquisitions of notable businesses with complementary specialties to bolster the group’s regional footprint.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

As part of this approach, Evelyn Partners bought the Cambridge-based Ashcroft Partnership in April and Leathers LLP in February, which has locations in Newcastle and Harrogate.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up