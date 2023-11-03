With the Evelyn Partners deal, Creaseys has been in operation for over 150 years and offers a range of assurance, consultancy, and tax services to both people and businesses.
They specialise in providing tax advice to private equity executives.
Andrew Wilkes, chief professional services director of Evelyn Partners, commented: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement to acquire Creaseys. Terry Shephard and his colleagues have developed a highly respected and forward-thinking firm which fits well with Evelyn Partners both in terms of expertise, culture, and the types of clients they advise. Like Evelyn Partners, Creaseys is a business committed to building long standing relationships that adds real, discernible value to clients. I look forward to welcoming the Creaseys team and clients to Evelyn Partners.
“Strategically this acquisition will further develop our professional services presence in the South East of England, supporting our ambition of being able to provide our range of professional services to businesses and private clients right across the UK. It also enhances the wider Group’s expertise with Private Equity businesses and extends the office footprint in the South East, becoming our second location in Kent alongside Maidstone.”
Terry Shephard, partner, and head of client relationships at Creaseys, added: “Creaseys is delighted to be joining Evelyn Partners to extend the offering in the South East of England. In discussions with the Evelyn Partners team, we felt both businesses had similar core values and an ethos of putting the client at the heart of what we do. Their range and depth of resource have been key to the decision, as was ensuring our clients continue to receive the premium service and experience, they have come to expect.”
The purchase of Creaseys is a component of Evelyn Partners’ plan to enhance the business’ natural expansion in the professional services sector by making targeted acquisitions of notable businesses with complementary specialties to bolster the group’s regional footprint.
As part of this approach, Evelyn Partners bought the Cambridge-based Ashcroft Partnership in April and Leathers LLP in February, which has locations in Newcastle and Harrogate.