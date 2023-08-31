Left to right: Chris Kenny, Regional Managing Partner. London & International at Evelyn Partners welcomes Richard Whitehead, CEO of Dart Capital, to Evelyn Partners office in Gresham Street, London.

Dart Capital is an accredited business that was founded in 1987 and offers individualised advice and discretionary investment management services to a select group of clients, including partners of top law and accounting firms, senior executives, entrepreneurs, and retirees.

Furthermore, it has a team of 19 employees and £750m in assets under management.

Evelyn and Dart deal reaction

Chris Kenny, head of investment management at Evelyn Partners, said: “With the acquisition now complete we are pleased to welcome Dart Capital’s clients and team to Evelyn Partners. The combination further strengthens our team in London and the cultural fit is excellent with a shared focus on understanding the needs of our clients and delivering a highly personalised, first-class service.”

Richard Whitehead, chief executive of Dart Capital, added: “We are very proud that Dart Capital is now part of Evelyn Partners, which is an impressive business, demonstrated by its strong organic growth track record. Evelyn Partners’ additional depth and breadth of resource will help us continue to nurture, preserve, and grow our clients’ wealth. We are excited for the future and look forward to supporting our clients in our new home.”

Most recently, Thatcham Research, a provider of automotive risk data, has signed up for Evelyn Partners Moneyhealth, the company’s employee financial wellbeing programme.

By utilising Evelyn Partners Moneyhealth, Thatcham Research’s 259 employees will have access to a modern digital platform with integrated financial coaching from seasoned professionals.

Evelyn Partners Moneyhealth gives employees of all income levels the tools they need to take charge of their personal finances by giving them access to thorough advice on debt management, tax planning, mortgages, financial planning, investing, and more.

Additionally, senior managers who have more complicated financial situations can use Evelyn Partners’ executive consulting service as part of the Moneyhealth service.