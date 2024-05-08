The AmeriFlex Group, a developing, adviser-owned hybrid RIA that focuses on financial planning, has bought The W Source.

The W Source is a distinct and creative professional platform that facilitates women-to-women networking opportunities across industries in many professions.

Hannah Buschbom helped establish The W Source and she works at The AmeriFlex Group as a chief transitional wealth planner and wealth adviser.

In addition, the W Source is a statewide of chapters headed by female financial planners who want to create communities of support for one another in their line of work.

These groups typically include legal practitioners, accounting professionals, business valuation specialists, mortgage brokers, and insurance-based risk specialists, amid others.

Buschbom stated: “We’ve long recognised the value of a centralized platform built and run by women that foster networking opportunities for like-minded professionals across the wealth management industry. The W Source is thrilled to be officially part of The AmeriFlex Group family, which fully supports our vision of not only furthering the advancement of professional women but, more specifically, fostering the careers of women advisers by providing the tools and support they need to grow their businesses.”

Vickie Garcia, a certified financial planner, of Chandler, Arizona, previously relied on a network of service providers to help her customers before managing her local The W Source chapter.

Garcia added: “With the team, we’ve created through our chapter, I can call upon a deep bench of trusted professionals to help my clients navigate life’s many transitions: home sales and purchases, retirement planning, a business sale or purchase, relocation, marriage, or sadly, a divorce or loss of a loved one. The support we provide each other makes us better and more confident going toe-to-toe with any of our competitors to win and maintain business.”

The AmeriFlex Group set to achieve gender parity among its firm partners by 2025

The group aspires to achieve gender parity among its partner advisers by 2025, concentrating on fostering an inclusive atmosphere and providing resources like as women-to-women mentoring and CFP tuition funding.

Thomas J. Goodson, founder and CEO of The AmeriFlex Group concluded: “Expanding the number of women advisers in our industry is not just the right thing to do, it’s incredibly good business. Study after study notes that women prefer working with other women financial advisors. As trillions of dollars transfer to a younger generation, the demand for advisory services provided by women, for women, is set to grow significantly. We are happy to partner with The W Source and Hannah to expand this platform and create more opportunities for women advisers to advance their careers at The AmeriFlex Group.”