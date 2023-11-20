Wealth management solutions provider Osaic reported that 10 financial advisers from The AmeriFlex Group and The Meckenstock Group had been successfully hired.

The Kansas-based company, led by President and CEO Bobb Meckenstock, joined Osaic with over $290m in client assets and was previously a part of Independent Financial Group.

Jeffrey McNaney and Lucas Dancy-Cabeal, who serve as advisers, are also joining Osaic via AmeriFlex.

Together, McNaney and Dancy-Cabeal have over three decades of expertise as financial advisers. They excel in offering tailored insurance and financial services to high-earning professionals and business owners.

Their complete approach entails knowledge of tax-efficient strategies, active investment management, and retirement planning.

Originally from Tennessee and California, the team came to Osaic with $206m in client assets after working for Principal Securities.

Thomas Goodson ChFC, CLU, CASL, president & CEO of The AmeriFlex Group commented: “We are thrilled to welcome, Bobb, Jeffrey and Lucas, and their teams to the AmeriFlex family. They built impressive multi-state businesses by putting the needs of their clients first. Each is a perfect cultural fit and runs the type of business we aspire to attract to The AmeriFlex Group. We look forward to working together to help them achieve their growth goals.”

The Meckenstock Group is a broad financial and estate planning company that specialises in offering its clients annuity services, mutual funds, health insurance, pension plans, and life insurance.

Dan H. Meckenstock, PhD., Securities Trading, and registered representatives Keith Harper and Kenny Rigler, PhD. from the company’s Hays, Kansas headquarters are joining Osaic in addition to Meckenstock.

Meckenstock added: “Changing firms is never an easy decision, but after meeting with Osaic and The AmeriFlex Group, seeing their vision for the future and the extraordinary service and support they provide advisors and clients, we knew we found our new home. From their technology to industry-leading succession and acquisition programmes, Osaic and AmeriFlex will be true partners who give us the best opportunity to continue our success for years to come.”

Representatives Cameron Kaufman, Reggie Johnson, and Kakim Kunantaev from Kansas; Brian Kozak from Nebraska; and John Reeve and Rodney Smith from California are also moving.