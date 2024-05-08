Private and commercial bank Arbuthnot Latham has named Amit Modha as head of the Middle East and a director in the international banking division.
Modha has extensive expertise, having worked at Kleinwort Hambros as a private banking director. There, he successfully oversaw a portfolio of extremely wealthy clients from all over the world, with a particular emphasis on the Middle East and Turkey.
In addition to structuring complex UK real estate loans and asset-backed lending, Modha is skilled in creating custom investment solutions.
He worked for Coutts and NatWest in the UK, as well as Julius Baer Middle East in Dubai, before taking up this position.
With more than 17 years of experience in the banking industry, Modha will carry along a unique mix of skills and a history of fostering the development of new business and enduring client relationships.
As part of the continued efforts to improve the banking offering, he joins after a number of recent, crucial recruitments.
His hiring is proof of the company’s commitment to drawing in professionals with a range of fields, which strengthens the ability to provide customers with innovative ideas and first-rate service.
Moreover, with each new hire at Arbuthnot Latham, the bank strengthens its position as a financial firm that is ready to meet their customers’ shifting needs and generate sustainable growth.
Ross Mitchell, head of international private banking at Arbuthnot Latham, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Amit into our team as the new international banking director. His extensive experience and proven track record in the financial industry make him a highly valuable addition to our bank. We are confident that his leadership will further enhance our global banking operations and drive continued success in serving our diverse client base. We look forward to working closely with Amit as we navigate the exciting opportunities and challenges ahead in the international banking landscape.”