Peerapong Jirasevijinda, CEO, SCB Julius Baer.

With effect from 17 April 2024, Peerapong Jirasevijinda will take over as CEO of SCB-Julius Baer Securities, (SCB Julius Baer). Jirasevijinda will lead SCB Julius Baer and spearhead additional growth in the wealth management sector in Thailand.

Peerapong offers more than 27 years of experience in financial investments from notable groups, encompassing a variety of asset classes and investment solutions.

He contributes his knowledge in business management, opportunity generation, and developing tailored investment plans for clients to SCB Julius Baer.

Present CEO Lalitphat Toranavikrai plans to support and steer the company’s tactical decisions as a member of SCB Julius Baer‘s board of directors.

Toranavikrai, an integral member of SCB since 2008, served in a number of senior management positions in wealth management. Her experience before joining SCB included important positions at RBS Coutts in Singapore and as deputy head of corporate and investment banking at BNP Paribas Thailand.

Moreover, SCB Julius Baer is the result of a combination between Julius Baer’s nearly 130-year wealth management tradition and Siam Commercial Bank’s focus on ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients in Thailand.

Its goal is to enhance value and expand worldwide investment alternatives for Thai clientele who want to broaden their portfolios.

Kris Chantanotoke, chief executive officer of Siam Commercial Bank and member of the board of directors, SCB-Julius Baer Securities Co shared: “We are extremely pleased to announce the appointment of Peerapong as the new chief executive officer. Peerapong is a seasoned executive in the financial investment sector, with over 27 years of experience in capital markets, having deep expertise in the national mutual fund industry covering all aspects of wealth management. We are confident that under Peerapong’s leadership, he will be able to drive growth and achieve the goals set for the wealth management business of SCB Julius Baer, cementing our position as the wealth management leader in Thailand. We are dedicated to offering world-class standard services to our clients, reaffirming the commitment of SCB Julius Baer’s ‘Your Legacy. Our Promise.’ through maintaining value and helping our key clients with growing their wealth and managing wealth transfer across generations.”

Jimmy Lee, member of the executive board, Julius Baer, head region Asia and member of the board of directors, SCB-Julius Baer, added: “We continue to present the best of our long-standing traditions and unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, and this progression is testament to our pledge to provide unparalleled service and advice to our clients, and to our confidence in the synergy of Peerapong’s leadership and Lalitphat’s strategic experience.”