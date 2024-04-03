In order to further grow in its home market of Switzerland, Julius Baer has hired four relationship managers for the Aargau/Solothurn market, in addition to the foundations team.
Heading the Aargau/Solothurn relationship management team, Claudia Hayek joined Julius Baer in early 2024, having previously worked at Credit Suisse.
Hayek provides a wealth of financial knowledge and leadership experience from her over two decades in national and international roles in private banking and client advisory. She began on 1 April.
Stefan Krunic began as a relationship manager for the Aargau/Solothurn team on 1 February 2024.
He has served in the financial profession for over a decade, including six years as a private client relationship manager at Credit Suisse Switzerland.
Also joining the group from Credit Suisse on 1 April 2024, was Patrik Flück.
Over the past ten years, he was employed as a senior relationship manager in Olten’s private banking, accumulating three decades of professional expertise in financial services.
Furthermore, effective on 1 March 2024, Thomas Reutlinger has bolstered Julius Baer’s foundations team in Switzerland.
Over 30 years ago, he began working at Zürcher Kantonalbank as a relationship manager for private clients. After that, he began work as a corporate pension solutions counsellor.
Reutlinger worked at Credit Suisse Switzerland as a senior relationship manager in the institutional business since 2007. He also has experience with collective foundations.
Claude Lüthi, head Aargau/Solothurn and foundations at Julius Baer, said: “I am delighted to welcome our new colleagues. They all have many years of experience, extensive investment, and financial expertise, and are very familiar with the needs of our clients in the local markets. I am confident that these new additions will further strengthen our presence and enable us to better serve our clients locally.”