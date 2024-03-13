On 11 April 2024, during the Julius Baer Group annual general meeting, the board of directors will put forth the names of Bruce Fletcher and Andrea Sambo for election as new independent members of the board.

Every member of the board of directors, currently in office, with the exception of David Nicol, the chair of the governance and risk committee, and Gilbert Achermann, who has served the entire time permitted for Julius Baer Board members, will be up for re-election.

Fletcher is a citizen of both the US and the UK.

He has worked in the financial sector for four decades, gaining substantial experience in risk management and leadership positions.

Moreover, he served as chief risk officer of NatWest Group, a prominent UK banking company involved in retail, commercial, and private banking, from 2018 until 2023.

Prior to that, he worked in various risk management capacities for 17 years at Citigroup and 13 years at HSBC, both in the UK and the USA.

In the US, he is currently serving as chairman of the professional risk managers international association.

Furthermore, Sambo is an Italian citizen with 25 years of expertise in the finance industry.

From 2005 until 2021, he worked at UBS in London, where he held various executive and managerial positions, most recently as head of group financial resources management.

Sambo occupied several executive positions at UBS Investment Bank, notably global head of fixed income, currencies, and commodities structuring and co-head of global client solutions.

Before joining UBS, he served as a derivatives specialist for Morgan Stanley in London and New York, as well as Banca Commerciale Italiana in Milan.

Romeo Lacher, chairman of the board of directors of Julius Baer Group, said: “The board is very pleased to have found in Bruce Fletcher and Andrea Sambo two financial industry experts with excellent reputations and proven track records. Bruce Fletcher’s extensive risk management background and Andrea Sambo’s deep understanding of markets and experience in balance sheet management will be of particular relevance and value to us. Upon election, it is envisaged that Bruce Fletcher will take over as chair of the governance and risk committee.”