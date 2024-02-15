cPacket Networks has concluded a $67 million deal that included a primary and secondary equity investment by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital funds, as well as a debt refinancing by Trinity Capital Inc (“Trinity”).

The engagement of these significant investors in this market has a favourable impact on the company’s performance, strategic positioning, and intriguing market opportunity.

Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital has a proven track record of making profitable investments in established, late-stage development firms like cPacket.

In addition to finance, the cPacket team will use Morgan Stanley Expansion finance’s experience in offering strategic counsel and a global perspective to assist the company build on its current position.

Pete Chung, head of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital commented: “cPacket has demonstrated consistent and highly efficient growth and we are excited to partner with Brendan and his talented team to execute on the next chapter of success. The increasing complexity and performance required of modern enterprise networks is driving increasing need for high-quality, real-time packet data and analytics. Many of the world’s most demanding customers trust cPacket to inform their critical decisions and cPacket is at the forefront of technological leadership in the market.”

Trinity provides developing companies with institutional equity investors with a range of finance alternatives, including debt investment. It also has a strong track record of lending to growth-stage enterprises and has invested $3bn since its founding.

“We are excited to partner with cPacket as it expands its market leading network observability technology to address the needs of its blue-chip enterprise customer base,” added Jack McNamara, director, tech lending at Trinity.

cPacket intends to use the funding to expedite product development, including 400Gbps Observability nodes, expand its Cloud and hybrid footprint, and introduce creative use of AI/ML to produce deep but business-relevant insights from client packet data. Further, the corporation plans to expand its global sales and marketing operations.

Brendan O’Flaherty, CEO cPacket Networks stated: “We are delighted to have the support and endorsement of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and Trinity Capital. We will strategically utilise their funding to drive market expansion and talent acquisition, as we accelerate delivery of our ground-breaking network observability solutions for our clients across financial services, healthcare, high-tech and government sectors.”

Citizens JMP Securities, LLC served as cPacket Networks’ sole financial advisor on the transaction.