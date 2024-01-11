Investment funds from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital led the $34m Series C funding round for global analytics platform Vortexa.

Existing investors Notion Capital, Monashees, Metaplanet, FJ Labs and Communitas Capital also participated.

The funding round brings the total amount raised by Vortexa to more than $60m, which will be used to boost the company’s international expansion, technology and quality of service to its clients and partners.

Vortexa aids energy traders, market analysts, charterers and data scientists make real-time decision.

In addition, the scale, precision and speed of the information and analytics drive efficiency in the flows of energy globally.

Lincoln Isetta, managing director of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, said: “Vortexa has demonstrated impressive growth and capital efficiency since inception, and we are excited to partner with Fabio and his outstanding team to help take Vortexa to the next level. The increasing complexity of international energy and freight markets is accelerating customer demands for high-quality, real-time data and analytics. Many of the world’s largest and most sophisticated energy and freight market participants trust Vortexa to drive high-impact business decisions and we believe Vortexa is at the forefront of technological leadership in those markets.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Fabio Kuhn, CEO of Vortexa, added: “Despite one of the toughest fundraising environments for tech companies in the recent past, this funding round was significantly oversubscribed. Vortexa has doubled its valuation since its Series B funding round in 2021 and, having grown three times faster than the median SaaS business over the last year, is near profitability with an immense untapped market opportunity ahead. It is truly a privilege to partner with Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. We have been extremely impressed with the caliber of the team, who saw past the complexity of the industries Vortexa serves and recognised our unique opportunity to create value and impact globally. I am excited to work with the Expansion Capital team to build the future of the company.”

In November 2023, the Morgan Stanley Next Level Fund (Next Level) reached its final close with a total of $50m in capital commitments, reported by Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM).

Altria, Phalanx Impact Partners, Ten Figures Ventures, and Walmart, in addition to the original corporate partners, are among the investors.

With a focus on initial technology and tech-enabled businesses with underserved founding teams, Next Level, a $200bn alternative business of MSIM, builds on the experience of HearstLab and the Morgan Stanley Inclusive Ventures Lab.

Technology, consumer goods and retail, financial technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, and consumer products are among the target industries.