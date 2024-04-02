UBS Group has repurchased 298,537,950 shares as part of the 2022 share buyback programme, recapturing 8.62% of the company’s current registered share capital.
The entire share buyback volume from UBS was CHF5,009,665,264 ($5,244,697,247), including CHF1,181,782,165 in 2023 prior to the announcement of Credit Suisse‘s takeover.
On 12 April 2023, the Swiss Takeover Board allowed the use of up to 178,031,942 shares repurchased under the 2022 programme and intended for cancellation in the acquisition of the Credit Suisse Group.
UBS plans to launch a new 2024 share repurchase programme for up to $2bn on 3 April 2024.
It intends to repurchase up to $1bn of shares in 2024, beginning once the merger of UBS and Credit Suisse is completed, which is anticipated by the end of the second quarter.
By 2026, they hope to have exceeded the pre-acquisition share repurchase level.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Furthermore, in February, on the Ethereum public blockchain network, UBS released its first investment-grade tokenised warrant in Hong Kong.
This modern offering takes advantage of UBS Tokenise on-chain issuance product platform, which is the bank’s internal the tokenisation service.
The product is a call warrant with Xiaomi Corporation serving as the underlying stock.
OSL Digital Securities Limited, a licensed virtual asset platform operator and subsidiary of OSL Group (previously BC Technology Group), purchased the tokenised warrant, which is also the first natively issued warrant on a public blockchain.
This tokenised warrant is part of UBS’ ongoing efforts to expand its tokenisation services.
Since 2015, UBS has operated at the forefront of blockchain technology and digital assets, and investigates various digital asset potential, with a particular emphasis on building institutional-grade infrastructure for tokenised assets.
Moreover, UBS Tokenise is an extension of UBS’ ongoing efforts in tokenisation services and worldwide distributed ledger technology.