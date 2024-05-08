Isio, a UK-based investment consulting, wealth, and pension advising organisation, has appointed Nick Manduca as a director in its private capital division.
In his position, Manduca will spearhead expansion for Isio’s private capital business, concentrating on meeting the particular requirements of families and their offices.
He will provide customised investment solutions that optimise asset allocation to meet long-term objectives, assisting private clients in navigating obstacles and seizing opportunities.
Manduca contributes a plethora of private banking expertise to Isio, having held positions as a private banker at Citi and as a manager of a team covering wealthy families and entrepreneurs at Société Générale Kleinwort Hambros.
Rob Agnew, partner, and head of private capital at Isio, stated: “We are excited to welcome Nick to our Private Capital team. Nick shares our view that wealthy families are not getting the sophisticated, independent advice and unconflicted access that they expect from their wealth managers. Nick has extensive experience in private banking and will undoubtedly make a significant impact on our team’s growth and success. His proven track record and leadership will be instrumental in furthering our commitment to delivering financial confidence through bespoke solutions.”
Manduca added: “I’m excited to join the team at Isio and eager to leverage my experience to help the team grow. I look forward to working closely with Rob and the team to deliver exceptional service and results to the clients we serve.”
Isio is a UK provider of financial services, which focuses on actuarial consulting, pensions administration, investment advisory, employee reward, and wealth advisory, and promotes financial wellbeing.
The firm was founded in March 2020 when it bought KPMG LLP’s pensions advice unit, with funding from Exponent Private Equity LLP.
Moreover, in January 2022, Isio purchased Premier Pensions Management, expanding its service offerings to new and existing clients and on 30 May 2023, Isio finalised the acquisition of Deloitte Total Rewards & Benefits, Deloitte LLP’s UK pensions advice business, which is now known as Isio Total Reward and Benefits, a unit of the Isio Group.