Ritchie will be based in the GSB Dubai office in the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC).
He joins as a partner as the firm looks to expand across the UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
Ritchie worked in the pensions industry in Edinburgh before moving into financial planning.
Stuart Ritchie, managing partner of GSB, commented: “We are thrilled to get our financial planning team back together and the arrival of Craig will give us the united front to grow GSB’s wealth offering in the UAE. GSB is an ambitious international business that offers high-quality, ethically-focused solutions for our clients and Craig’s addition is a vital part of the company’s exciting future. GSB has the right ingredients to become one of the biggest expat wealth and advice businesses in the UAE – and now Craig is reunited with the team – we look forward to achieving great things together again.”
Earlier in the month, Nigel Gregory and Christopher Somers were appointed by GSB as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its global wealth and advisory business.
Their headquarters will be in the Dubai International Finance Centre, which is the group’s office in Dubai.
Gregory joins GSB as global head of GSB Capital at a moment when the Group is seeking to grow its clientele in the Middle East and the UK.
Having spent ten years in senior executive positions in UK banks covering compliance, training, sales, and management, he has a wealth of knowledge in banking and wealth management.
He has also built numerous international IFA businesses in the USA, Europe, MENA, and Asia.
Gregory will be working to expand GSB’s retail offerings as a member of the leadership and senior executive team. This involves managing GSB’s international expansion into new markets in order to increase its influence, improve its offering, and draw in and keep talent and customers.