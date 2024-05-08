Rob Kaplan has been brought back to the Goldman Sachs group as vice chairman of Goldman Sachs and a member of the management committee. He will be stationed in Dallas and a part of the executive office.
Kaplan will interact with customers globally in this capacity, collaborating closely with teams in global banking & markets and asset & wealth management to provide strategic counsel.
He will use his background in both the public and private sectors to provide clients and other stakeholders with insights into the macroeconomic environment in the US and around the world.
Furthermore, Kaplan will concentrate on coaching, leadership growth, and the company culture. He will collaborate with employees at all levels and globally to assist them enhance their careers.
David Solomon, chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs, stated: “Rob brings a wealth of knowledge, deep relationships, and significant global leadership expertise to his role as vice chairman. During his many years at Goldman Sachs, he held a number of senior leadership positions, developing our leading businesses, building relationships with many of the firm’s most important clients, and investing in our distinctive culture of teamwork and excellence. I look forward to welcoming Rob back to Goldman Sachs.”
Kaplan added: “I am excited by the opportunity to once again take a key leadership role and contribute to the firm’s commitment to teamwork, leadership development, and the relentless pursuit of excellence in everything we do. The people of Goldman Sachs have had an enormous impact on me as a professional and I look forward to working with the extraordinary array of talented people across the firm to serve our clients and help enhance and sustain the firm’s unique culture.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Moreover, Kaplan has a long career at Goldman Sachs and was the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas’s former president and CEO.
He was the head of the corporate finance department, global co-head of the investment banking division, and global co-chief operating officer, among other positions.
In 2006, Kaplan left Goldman Sachs to become a senior director at Harvard. In addition to co-chairing the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation and serving on the boards of other nonprofit and educational institutions, he is a committed philanthropist.