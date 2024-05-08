BNY Mellon has appointed Kunio Watanabe as Japan country executive and representative for the BNY Mellon Tokyo branch.
Watanabe will be responsible for leading the BNY Mellon business in Japan and be a part of the Asia Pacific Leadership Council.
He joins from Nomura, where he was most recently executive chairman of Nomura Holding America. Prior to that, he was CEO of Nomura Asset Management.
“Japan is a critically important market for BNY Mellon,” said Fangfang Chen, head of Asia Pacific at BNY Mellon. “Kunio’s significant experience in financial services will be pivotal as we continue to support clients with technology, services and expertise across our platforms, so they can meet their goals across the entire financial lifecycle.”
In April 2024, Accenture and BNY Mellon teamed up to revamp financial services products, with a primary focus on data management and analytics product creation and delivery.
The companies will leverage modern technology to unlock the potential of data at new speeds, assisting their combined clients in driving faster growth.
Combining BNY Mellon’s broad financial data and analytics services with Accenture’s data, AI, and platform engineering capabilities will accelerate the development of new wealth management technology options and enable market growth.
BNY Mellon will collaborate with Accenture to develop unique client experiences, utilising its knowledge and platforms to assist customers to accomplish their goals.
Moreover, the two companies intend to continue working together to bring the newly created services to market in order to alter the financial services industry.
With over 800 clients and $47trn in data assets on the platform, BNY Mellon’s Data & Analytics division has a long history of providing superior software, data management, and an analytics platform for the capital markets.