Nigel Gregory and Christopher Somers have been appointed by financial services group GSB as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its global wealth and advisory business.
Their headquarters will be in the Dubai International Finance Centre, which is the group’s office in Dubai.
Gregory joins GSB as global head of GSB Capital at a moment when the Group is seeking to grow its clientele in the Middle East and the UK.
Having spent ten years in senior executive positions in UK banks covering compliance, training, sales, and management, he has a wealth of knowledge in banking and wealth management.
He has also built numerous international IFA businesses in the USA, Europe, MENA, and Asia.
Gregory will be working to expand GSB’s retail offerings as a member of the leadership and senior executive team. This involves managing GSB’s international expansion into new markets in order to increase its influence, improve its offering, and draw in and keep talent and customers.
Additionally, as a senior partner in GSB private’s banking division, Somers will provide high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients of GSB with financial and banking advice.
For over ten years, Somers has covered Middle Eastern markets.
He has gained the respect of his clientele and established himself as a reliable advisor for numerous well-known UHNW people and families throughout the GCC and beyond.
Somers worked in senior roles at Standard Chartered Bank in the United Arab Emirates and the Royal Bank of Canada in London prior to joining GSB.
Since Ross and Alison Whatnall established GSB in April 2021, the business has offered a variety of wealth management services to a wide range of clients looking for superior financial, wealth, and investment planning built on a solid ethical basis.