BNP Paribas Asset Management (AM) has appointed Geoff Dailey as deputy head of US equities.

Furthermore, Dailey will success Pamela Woo as head of US equities at BNP Paribas AM after retirement at the end of June 2023.

Dailey has worked alongside Woo as a senior portfolio manager and member of the team since 2014. Woo holds almost 20 years’ of experience at BNP Paribas AM.

Guy Davies, chief investment officer, fundamental active equities at BNPP AM, said: “Geoff has more than 20 years’ experience in the industry and as a key, senior member of the team with a strong investment pedigree and leadership profile, he is the natural successor for Pam. This succession and transition has been well anticipated and there will be no change to the team’s established investment process and philosophy. We thank Pam for her dedication to our clients, to our firm and to the team. She has enjoyed a successful career spanning 30 years, of which 20 have been with BNP Paribas Asset Management. She leaves with our sincere thanks and best wishes.”

Also, BNP Paribas Asset Management has named Daniel Choong as the new CEO for its business in Malaysia, replacing Angelia Chin-Sharpe.

The appointment awaits green light from regulatory agencies.

Chin-Sharpe was transferred to Singapore in August last year to assume her new position of the company’s CEO in Singapore.

In the new role, Choong will operate out of Kuala Lumpur and report to Chin-Sharpe.

Also in January, BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) has hired John Altas for the newly created position of ETF sales specialist for the Nordic region.

The appointment helps the firm to expand its ETF distribution capabilities in the region.

Altas reports functionally to BNPP AM regional ETF head of sales for northern Europe Claus Hecher and locally to BNPP AM head of distribution in Nordic, Morten Bentsen.

Based in Stockholm, he works as a relationship manager and sales support manager.