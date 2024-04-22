To speed up the development of its wealth management skills in the San Francisco Bay Area, Citizens has hired a 12-person team of wealth managers with experience in managing wealthy individuals.
This comes after the appointment of Paul Casey taking over as head of wealth management.
Lead by seasoned professionals in the field, Hugh Beecher, Rick Gordon, senior managing director, and Andrew Curto, managing director, the group has overseen the management of over $5bn in client assets.
The new advisers, who join Citizens Private Wealth with a collective 60 years of wealth management expertise, will assist UHNW clients through significant financial life events by directing them to the resources they require to achieve their objectives through tailored approaches and guidance.
Tom Metzger, SVP, Citizens private wealth management stated: “The Citizens platform is designed for high-caliber wealth managers like Rick, Hugh and Drew who are dedicated to meeting the complex needs of their clients. They bring the level of expertise and experience that is critical as we grow our private wealth practice. We continue to focus on attracting the most talented wealth mangers in the industry and look forward to expanding.”
“The Citizens Private Wealth model perfectly aligns with our desire to deliver a client-focused and personalised experience to better serve our clients in all aspects of their financial life,” added Gordon. “Citizens has a strong financial position and a longstanding reputation for offering clients best-in-class resources and wealth capabilities.”
With the goal of catering to the needs of a diverse range of wealthy customers, including family offices and the ultra-high net worth group, Citizens Financial Group has been expanding its wealth management and private banking division at a swift pace since February.
The bank opened its first private banking location in Boston and intends to open more locations in 2024, including a spring location in Mill Valley, California, and a location in Palm Beach, Florida.
Moreover, as baby boomers – one of the wealthiest generations in history – begin the process of passing on their accumulated assets, millennials are expected to inherit up to $100trn over the next 25 years.