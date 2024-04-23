With its formal launch in the UK, the digital investing platform Mnaara is now giving Shariah-aware investors worldwide access to private market investments.

The platform opens up global private markets to Shariah-compliant investors, providing a rare access point for even the largest private banks and overcoming previously limited possibilities.

Mnaara’s products and services aim to streamline the investment process and offer easy digital access to investments from any location across the world.

It provides an optimised digital platform that takes new members from sign-up to investment through a fully digital end-to-end process, bypassing a lengthy administrative onboarding process.

Saad Adada, founder, and CEO of Mnaara, said: “We are excited to announce the launch of our platform Mnaara. Private markets have become an essential part of a well-diversified portfolio. Disregarding private markets significantly limits investors in targeting high returns and in expanding the variety within their investment portfolio. For Shariah-compliant investors, the space is even more limited and largely inaccessible.

“At Mnaara we are on a mission to change that. We’re here to identify high-performing private fund managers, make them visible and accessible with smaller investment tickets and ascertain that they fit our Shariah guidelines.”

Moreover, the funds adhere Shariah screening criteria, which prohibit excessive leverage and derivatives and restrict unethical activities such as gambling, tobacco, alcohol, and weapons.

Private funds are available through two major strategies:

The Global Growth Strategy: is a private equity fund strategy that focuses on investing in companies with proven business models and clear exit paths.

Shariah-compliant funds invest in complying firms rather than borrowing, making them less risky and more ethical in their investing plans.

The Global Private Debt Strategy: utilises asset-based financing funds to provide investors with a regular cash income, while adhering to Shariah guidelines that prohibit interest.

Mnaara taps into the skills and resources of its team of experts, who have years of collective expertise managing multibillion-dollar portfolios.

They are ideally positioned to identify the performing investment options that adhere to Shariah requirements due to their deep insight and vast links.