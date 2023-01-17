The appointment allows BNPP AM to expand its ETF distribution capabilities in Nordic. Credit: Ruthson Zimmerman on Unsplash.

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) has hired John Altas for the newly created position of ETF sales specialist for the Nordic region.

The appointment helps the firm to expand its ETF distribution capabilities in the region.

Altas reports functionally to BNPP AM regional ETF head of sales for northern Europe Claus Hecher and locally to BNPP AM head of distribution in Nordic, Morten Bentsen.

Based in Stockholm, he works as a relationship manager and sales support manager.

Before joining BNPP AM, Altas worked in BlackRock. He has ten years of experience in the asset management sector.

Bentsen said: “John’s appointment is another step in the continued strengthening of our position in the Nordic region, where investors’ global leadership in sustainability is fully aligned with BNPP AM’s core values.

“We are seeing growing demand for ESG-focused ETF strategies and are continuing to expand our offering, and John’s experience will be key as we bring a broader range of sustainable and thematic solutions to our regional client base.”

As of November 2022, BNPP AM had €39bn in assets across 100 ETFs and index funds that involve thematic and sustainable offerings.

The latest development comes shortly after a deal reached by BNPP AM last month for the acquisition of Denmark-based natural resources firm International Woodland Company (IWC).

Subject to regulatory approval, the deal is anticipated to be completed by the first half of this year.