BNP Paribas Asset Management’s new Malaysia CEO Daniel Choong will report to Chin-Sharpe. Credit: Hunters Race on Unsplash.

BNP Paribas Asset Management has named Daniel Choong as the new CEO for its business in Malaysia, replacing Angelia Chin-Sharpe.

The appointment awaits green light from regulatory agencies.

Chin-Sharpe was transferred to Singapore in August last year to assume her new position of the company’s CEO in Singapore.

In the new role, Choong will operate out of Kuala Lumpur and report to Chin-Sharpe.

With more than 26 years of experience in the financial services sector, Choong most recently worked as a managing director and chief of distribution for abrdn in Malaysia.

During his stint at abrdn Malaysia, Choong was responsible for managing the company’s local activities and the business development team in the institutional and wholesale client divisions for Malaysia and southeast Asia.

Earlier, he also worked in various senior positions at ABN AMRO Asset Management (Singapore) and Nomura Islamic Asset Management (Malaysia).

Chin-Sharpe said: “Daniel’s experience in leading and working across asset management firms in Malaysia and southeast Asia enables him to have an acute understanding of business development across markets in this region.

“He will be an invaluable addition to the management team as we further cement our position as the sustainable investor for a changing world.”

The latest appointment comes shortly after BNP Paribas Asset Management’s recruitment of John Altas for its newly created role of ETF sales specialist for the Nordics.