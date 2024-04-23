Global private markets manager Schroders Capital and iCapital have announced a strategic partnership.
The collaboration between Schroders Capital and iCapital enables Schroders Capital to expand its reach to wealth managers for its semi-liquid global private equity strategy.
It will also leverage iCapital’s cutting-edge technology platform and operating system to manage the investment and education experience at scale.
In addition, iCapital Marketplace connects wealth managers, financial advisers, and their clients to a wide selection of alternative investment opportunities. Now, Schroders Capital gets access to the iCapital network.
Furthermore, the partnership with iCapital, which initially focuses on markets in Latin America, Asia and Switzerland, proves Schroders Capital’s goal to support access to private markets for private wealth clients.
Expert reaction
Georg Wunderlin, global head of private assets, Schroders Capital, said: “The partnership between Schroders Capital and iCapital is an important step in our strategic priority of ensuring we are a leading partner for wealth managers and private banks to better access private markets.
“The Schroders Capital semi-liquid global private equity strategy provides an even broader set of investors with the means to invest in some of the most established global private equity open-ended funds worldwide. With a multi-year track record and a strong focus on small-mid buyouts in Europe, North America and growth investments in Asia, this sets it apart from many other comparable private equity funds in the market.”
Gonzalo Binello, head of Latin America, Schroders, stated: “During the last decade or so we have seen the private assets investment market growing in demand and evolving its pipeline. Latin America has not been an exception to this global trend, and we have seen this growth evidenced in the strong demand from the region of our global private equity ‘evergreen’ Luxembourg-based strategy two years ago, especially from countries such as Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Mexico and the US market.
“Private equity is the new must-have product for Latin American investors. To meet this evolving need, Schroders Capital has decided to extend the availability of the “evergreen” strategy through the iCapital platform to allow our clients to choose the option that better suits their investment objectives and operational preferences.
“Schroders Capital has been building a compelling range of next-generation ‘evergreen’ private assets strategies, that we have the intention to bring to Latin America in due course to continue working for our clients’ benefit.”
Marco Bizzozero, head of international at iCapital, added: “We are delighted to partner with Schroders Capital, a leading private markets manager with over 25 years of private equity investment experience, to support them in their mission to be at the forefront of unlocking new private markets investment opportunities to the wealth management channel.
“This partnership demonstrates that iCapital is the partner of choice for asset managers accessing the growing pool of private wealth, as wealth managers globally are increasingly interested in how private markets can offer enhanced diversification and superior returns for their clients’ portfolios.”