The transfer of wealth between generations is a key milestone in a family’s life cycle, marking the handing down of the previous generation’s efforts and the opportunities awaiting the next. Richard Albrecht writes

As baby boomers – one of the wealthiest generations in history – begin the process of passing on their accumulated assets, millennials are expected to inherit up to $100trn over the next 25 years.

This shift is crucial for wealth managers, in order to seize the opportunities presented by this new situation.

Richard Albrecht, REYL

Understanding wealth transfer

Intergenerational wealth transfer involves all assets, including property, investments, businesses, and personal valuables. This process is not merely transactional – it is profoundly interwoven with the family’s heritage, values, and aspirations.

Recent decades have seen a shift towards more complex financial environments and regulatory landscapes, transforming how wealth is transferred. This requires sophisticated planning and strategies.

Furthermore, the next generation has a different set of priorities to the current one. According to the 2023 Swiss Banking Outlook, opportunities for the Swiss banking sector over the next 12 months, aside from rising interest rates, include improving the digital customer experience and promoting sustainable finance.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Financial planning strategies

A comprehensive estate plan is essential for effective wealth transfer. This advance planning should include wills detailing the distribution of assets to ensure better control and protection. Healthcare directives should also be considered to ensure that personal wishes are respected.

In addition to immediate estate planning, long-term investment strategies also play a decisive role in preserving and growing wealth. Balancing risk and return, asset diversification, and liquidity planning are essential considerations to ensure that wealth not only transfers to the next generation but also grows with it.

In practice, tomorrow’s investors prefer hybrid and fluid systems, combining digital and human contact and free of cumbersome red-tape.

Investment preferences and objectives are also evolving. The NextGen is now looking for sustainable, impact investments, and human-focused products manufactured using renewable energies. These present risks that wealth managers need to take into account. For example, existing impact investing opportunities are largely found in private rather than public markets with implications for liquidity and asset allocation. Wealth managers must navigate these opportunities and issues to achieve the optimum outcome for each client.

The role of advisers

The complexity of wealth transfer makes professional expertise essential.

Choosing an experienced team of professionals, including financial advisers, estate-planning lawyers, and tax experts, is crucial. These experts can provide tailored advice and help manage the complex technical and emotional aspects of wealth transfer.

Relationship managers can facilitate family meetings to ensure clarity and harmony between all parties. These meetings can be crucial for achieving common understanding and addressing any concerns constructively.

A role for the future

Intergenerational wealth transfer is a dynamic process that requires ongoing management and reassessment. Changes in legislation, family dynamics, and financial situations may require adjustments to existing plans.

Managers now need to acquire a wider range of skills. Their role is no longer simply to respond to new demands but also to anticipate new trends and risks, both in terms of investment as well as associated risks, for example, increasing technological risks in relation to cybersecurity, privacy protection, and fraud in certain investments.

Wealth managers must remain close to their clients, across generations, to remain relevant and competitive in an increasingly globalised service market.

Richard Albrecht is the head of wealth management at REYL