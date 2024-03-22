François Reyl and Pasha Bakhtiar.

REYL Intesa Sanpaolo has appointed François Reyl as a new member of its board of directors and chairman of the strategic committee and Pasha Bakhtiar, who is currently a partner and member of the executive committee, is set to serve as the bank’s next CEO and chairman of the executive committee.

Following a 13-year run as an investment banker and M&A lawyer, Reyl began his career with the bank in 2002 as head of development and rose to the position of CEO in 2008.

Under his direction, REYL & Cie launched the RAM fund line, provided services for entrepreneurs and family offices, corporate finance, asset services, and launched Switzerland’s first digital private bank, Alpian.

These developments greatly broadened the company’s business scope and increased its global footprint.

Moreover, in 2021, he spearheaded discussions that resulted in a strategic collaboration with Fideuram – Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking, in which the Reyl family and partners sold a majority ownership in the bank to the Italian banking group.

On a non-executive basis, Reyl will continue to hold the title of senior partner.

Bakhtiar joined the Bank in 2018 as a Partner and has been on the executive committee since 2023.

Subject to regulatory approvals, he will assume the role of CEO on 1 July 2024, leading the bank’s executive committee and overseeing business development and operational concerns.

Prior to being named a partner, Bakhtiar co-founded and oversaw the bank’s UAE subsidiary from 2014 until 2018.

Additionally, he was a major contributor to the founding of Alpian, where he presently serves as board chair.

With 25 years of expertise in digital banking techniques, asset management, and wealth management, Bakhtiar is a valuable addition to the CEO position.

He will guide the next phase of the bank’s development within the Fideuram – Intesa San Paolo Private Banking group at an ideal time, with a refreshed business model and a critical size that is well matched to the deep changes in the present Swiss banking market.