Schubert will offer strategic counsel as senior adviser on global business issues to the chief executive and other BancTrust leaders.

Additionally, he will assist the business with engagements in Latin America and Africa.

He has also resigned from the board of directors of the firm, effective 1 September 2023.

Carlos Fuenmayor stated: “I am delighted to have someone of Martin’s experience as we continue to develop our business model.”

Schubert added: “I look forward to working more closely with Carlos and his team to help deepen the company’s relationships in key markets.”

The hire has been authorised by the company’s Board Nominations and Governance Committee (BNGC), and his operations on behalf of BancTrust will be subject to BNGC conditions.

