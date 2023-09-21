Schubert will offer strategic counsel as senior adviser on global business issues to the chief executive and other BancTrust leaders.
Additionally, he will assist the business with engagements in Latin America and Africa.
He has also resigned from the board of directors of the firm, effective 1 September 2023.
Carlos Fuenmayor stated: “I am delighted to have someone of Martin’s experience as we continue to develop our business model.”
Schubert added: “I look forward to working more closely with Carlos and his team to help deepen the company’s relationships in key markets.”
The hire has been authorised by the company’s Board Nominations and Governance Committee (BNGC), and his operations on behalf of BancTrust will be subject to BNGC conditions.
Other people moves
Furthermore, several financial institutions have appointed additional executives and those in leadership positions.
- Arta Finance: Tomas Arlia, Arta chief investment officer and head of alternative investments
- Rothschild & Co: Ibrahim Lamrini, senior director on the Rothschild mergers and acquisitions division
- RBC Wealth Management: Kenny Ng, managing director and team leader in Hong Kong
- JTC Group: Ed Smith, director in its sustainability services (US)
- HSBC USA: Racquel Oden, head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC USA
- BNP Paribas: Scott Carter, global head of investor coverage
- Barclays: Sterling Auty, vice chairman in technology investment banking
- Baird: Luca Noventa as a director in the global consumer group & Sebastian Daumueller, managing director in the global technology and services
- Quilter Cheviot: Samir Shah has joined the fund research team
- HSBC Asia Pacific: Lok Yim, region head of global private banking
- Brown Shipley: Andrew Kyle, chief financial officer