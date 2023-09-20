Next month, Lamrini will utilise his Goldman Sachs experience and become a senior director on the Rothschild mergers and acquisitions division.

Based on his LinkedIn profile, he previously worked 13 years working for Goldman Sachs, primarily in the Middle East.

He participated in a number of transactions while working for the bank, including the sale of a local e-commerce company to Amazon, according to Bloomberg.

In 2021, Lamrini left the Wall Street company to work on the launch of an online jewellery business.

Rothschild & Co. has established a team in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates which includes Ken Calleja, a former dealmaker for Goldman Sachs, after Saeed Al Awar was appointed co-head of the Middle East in 2019.

The capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, is drawing more investment bankers due to an increase in deal making, and Rothschild & Co. established a new office and made key recruits last year.

A large number of other companies, like Lazard and Moelis & Co., have likewise been raising their regional rankings.

Earlier this month the wealth management division of Rothschild & Co. in Spain is still expanding.

To satisfy the rising client demand, Alfredo Pérez de Quesada Garrido joined with immediate effect.

With more than 18 years of experience in the financial sector, he joined from Credit Suisse (Madrid), where he spent the previous nine years as a senior client relationship manager with a focus on highly wealthy families and business owners.

Furthermore, their division in Zurich also welcomed five new client advisors who will collaborate with the team there to speed up expansion in Central and Eastern Europe.

They are all highly qualified professionals with years of knowledge working with ultra-high-net-worth family offices and corporate customers in CEE markets.