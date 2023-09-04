With more than 18 years of experience in the financial sector, he joins from Credit Suisse (Madrid), where he spent the previous nine years as a senior client relationship manager with a focus on highly wealthy families and business owners.

Prior to that, Garrido had a number of positions at BNP Paribas and UBS Spain and worked as an investment manager for Deutsche bank asset and wealth management.

Garrido graduated from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid with a degree in management and business administration.

For UHNW families, business owners, non-profit organisations, and foundations, Rothschild & Co. offers independent advice, discretionary investment management, and advisory services in Spain.

The group’s objective to make investments in markets where it has an established network and reputation was followed when the wealth management business was launched in Madrid in 2021.

Operating closely with its global advisory business, which has been operating in Madrid since 1988, the Spanish wealth management business has been profitable expanding the company’s presence and its services to both current and potential clients in Spain since its establishment.

Hugo Martin, country head for Rothschild & Co’s wealth management business in Spain, said: “We are extremely pleased with the way that the Spanish Wealth Management business is evolving. This allows us to further expand our team in Madrid and strengthen our client service capabilities. We are delighted that Alfredo has decided to join us and we are convinced that he will make a significant contribution to our continued growth in Spain by serving our existing clients and attracting new ones.”