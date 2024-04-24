JPMorgan Chase will hold an opening celebration at its new, modern home in Glasgow to greet both staff and guests. The building will house staff members in a single, contemporary structure after the company outgrew its former location.

It is situated on Argyle Street in the center of Glasgow’s International Financial District.

With its broad open floors and contemporary facilities spread across 14 stories, the 270,000 square foot building is designed to adapt to the changing nature of work and give employees an exemplary environment.

Over the course of five years, 3,900 construction workers were engaged in the building project.

Moreover, JPMorgan Chase presently employs 2,600 individuals in Glasgow, making it one of Scotland’s notable technology employers and recruiters.

With a complete concentration on technology, it provides critical software development services to the company and its clients globally.

Lori Beer, global chief information officer at JPMorgan Chase said: “We have been among Glasgow’s top technology employers for 25 years now, and this is a deliberate long-term investment in the city and our employees. Time after time, Glasgow has proved itself to be a rich hub of tech talent and innovation, and today we are doubling down on being a part of the local community here.”

First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf said: “The opening of JPMorgan Chase’s new Glasgow office is an exciting moment for the financial services and technology sectors in Scotland. JPMorgan Chase is one of the country’s largest technology employers, and this renewed commitment to the city acknowledges Scotland’s skilled workforce and our reputation as a centre of excellence for finance and technology.”

Mark Napier, managing director of JPMorgan Chase’s Glasgow Technology Centre added: “We purposefully designed the Argyle Street building to make it one of the best working environments in Glasgow. I’m excited to see how the modern and collaborative space we have created will drive our business forward.”

The new building adapts to the future of work, offering modern, configurable meeting spaces, touch-screen-equipped collaboration spaces, and diverse dining areas for teamwork and collaboration.

Over the previous five years, JPMorgan Chase has contributed £2.9m to charitable causes in Scotland, helping families, young people, and companies in sectors like life sciences, green tech, disruptive technology, and renewable energy projects.