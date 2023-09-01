In order to concentrate primarily on clients from Central and Eastern Europe, Rothschild & Co. in Zurich has engaged five additional client advisors for wealth management.

The newly joined wealth management staff join Rothschild & Co from Credit Suisse and will begin in Zurich on September 1, 2023.

Gerold Reiser, a private banker with over 18 years of expertise, leads the team.

His most recent position was head of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) at Credit Suisse, where he was in charge of overseeing 14 CEE markets under the wealth management division.

As of October 1, 2023, he will be the market head for CEE and report to Andreas Feller.

Along with Reiser, the other four client advisors joining Rothschild & Co. are Maciej Wiackowski, Magdalena Majewska Koch, Viktors Bolbats, and Lars Lang.

They are all highly qualified professionals with years of knowledge working with ultra-high-net-worth family offices and corporate customers in CEE markets.

Alberto Rigamonti, a client executive, and Yann Bürgisser, an assistant, will provide support for the CEE team.

Laurent Gagnebin, CEO of Rothschild & Co’s Swiss Wealth Management business said: “These hires are in line with our continued focus on key European markets. After successfully expanding our capabilities for Swiss domestic clients in recent months, broadening our focus to additional European markets is the natural next step. We see great potential in Central & Eastern European markets and are targeting sustainable growth there. The close work we do with Rothschild & Co ‘s Global Advisory and Merchant Banking divisions will be invaluable in this respect.”