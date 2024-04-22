Wellington Management, an independent asset manager, has formed a partnership with Standard Chartered Private Bank to provide the firm’s Credit Total Return plan to customers in Singapore and Hong Kong.
Beginning of April 2024, clients of Standard Chartered Private Bank will receive access to Wellington’s actively run long-only cash and bond strategy, which is overseen by Connor Fitzgerald.
The strategy makes investments in a global portfolio of corporate, high yield, developing market, and treasury fixed income instruments priced in US dollars.
With over 18 years of expertise in the field, Fitzgerald is an integral part of Wellington’s Investment Grade Credit Team.
Moreover, the relationship provides Standard Chartered private banking clients with full exposure to Wellington’s Credit Total Return strategy from April to May 2024, as well as retail banking clients from June to August 2024.
“With interest rates at their highest levels since the Global Financial Crisis, investors have a renewed appetite for fixed income investing due to the stability of returns and potential income opportunities,” said Elizabeth Chisholm, head of client group, Asia Pacific.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“As an investment-led, investment focused firm, Wellington brings a broad array of investment and proprietary research capabilities across fixed income, equities, and multi-asset to the firms we partner with.”
Marketa Dvorak, head of Southeast Asia, Global Wealth Management Group added: “We are thrilled to partner with Standard Chartered, one of the leading banks in the region, and demonstrate our commitment to providing robust investment opportunities for wealth clients via our $450+bn fixed income platform. We believe the Credit Total Return strategy will provide potential opportunities for clients to further grow their wealth while diversifying their portfolios, which is particularly attractive in today’s market environment.”
Furthermore, Standard Chartered, KPMG, and UNDRR launched an adaptation and resilience financing strategy to ignite essential financial initiatives ahead of COP29.