RBC Wealth Management made these hires across a few key areas in Asia.

On 1 September, Kenny Ng began working for RBC Wealth Management as the managing director and team leader in Hong Kong.

He reports to Ignatius K.K. (Iggy) Chong, the region’s head of enterprise private clients and interim market head for Greater China.

Ng formerly held positions as director and cluster head at Credit Suisse and private client desk head at DBS Bank.

To service the demands of high and ultra-high-net-worth clients and prospects in Hong Kong and Mainland China, Ng will assemble a new team of relationship managers.

Singapore

RBC Wealth Management has added a further three relationship managers in Singapore.

Charles Hsu joined RBC on 18 August as relationship manager and managing director. Hsu has over 30 years of expertise, most recently serving Credit Suisse as cluster head and executive director for the Greater China Market. He has formerly held positions in Taipei Fubon Bank, Central Investment Corporation, and Guanghua Investment Corporation.

Denise Toh also started on 18 August as relationship manager and managing director. With 28 years of banking experience, Toh worked at Credit Suisse as senior relationship manager and executive director of the Greater China market.

Cheryl Ang, an executive director, and relationship manager, started on 30 August. Ang has over 20 years of expertise, the majority of which she has spent most recently as executive director, Greater China market at Credit Suisse. Prior to joining Citibank, Ang worked with Standard Chartered.

Working with clients and prospects from the Taiwan and Mainland China markets, they will be reporting to Shaun Lim, managing director and market head for North Asia at RBC Wealth Management.