Sebastian Daumueller, managing director in the global technology & services group at Baird.

Developing Baird’s existing business team in Europe, Daumueller and Noventa will help M&A origination and implementation for their respective industries.

They will also increase the size and capabilities of Baird’s worldwide team, and both will work out of Baird’s London office.

Daumueller joins Baird from DC Advisory, where he served as a managing director and co-head of their technology, media, and telecom franchise.

His expertise spans the fields of software, cybersecurity, business information, and data, in addition to related industries such as GovTech and tech-enabled services.

Furthermore, Noventa previously worked at J.P. Morgan as an executive director in the region’s consumer and retail coverage unit.

With experience in both North America and EMEA, the scope of his coverage and transaction experience spans many consumer verticals.

In order to service clients in all of Baird’s consumer sub-sectors, Noventa will collaborate with the current senior consumer team.

Peter Kies, head of Baird global technology and services investment Banking said: “Baird continues to cement our footing in the UK and throughout Europe. We are thrilled to have Sebastian join our team. Our European technology and services team continues to display transaction momentum, and Seb’s notable transaction experience will complement our practice well as we continue to provide the best advice and service to our clients.”

Maria Watts, co-head of Baird global consumer investment banking added: “Luca is an excellent addition to the Baird team here in Europe. He brings broad knowledge and experience to our consumer team, further enhancing our already valued and differentiated offering to our clients. We’re very excited about the future.”

Throughout its European investment banking infrastructure, Baird strives to make sizable investments while attaining success.

Additionally, Pat Guerin, managing director and co-head of global M&A, was most recently welcomed by the team, and the company is continuing to broaden its coverage of Europe in the healthcare, consumer, industrial, and technology and services sectors.