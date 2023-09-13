Andrew Kyle, incoming CFO of Brown Shipley

Kyle will join Brown Shipley as CFO designate in October 2023, operating with the firm’s outgoing CFO, Andrew Curran.

Curran will be retiring in March 2024 after working for the UK private bank for over 20 years.

As a member of the Brown Shipley executive committee led by CEO Calum Brewster, Kyle will bring over two decades of experience to the business, which was founded in 1810 and is present in eight UK locations.

He will work closely with the senior leadership of both Brown Shipley and its parent company, Quintet Private Bank, which has its headquarters in Luxembourg, in his capacity as a member of the group CFO leadership team.

Kyle is a finance expert who spent over 15 years working for the NatWest Group and its forerunners.

From 2019 until early this year, he was the finance director at Coutts.

He has extensive knowledge of regulatory issues, organisational leadership, and balance-sheet optimisation.

Furthermore, he received his BSC in Accounting & Finance from the University of Salford, and he is a Chartered Institute of Management Accountants member.

Additionally, Kyle also has a diploma in Treasury Management.

“Andrew Curran has made an important contribution to Brown Shipley’s sustained growth for more than 20 years. We are profoundly grateful for his service, including his commitment to the business over the next six months as he partners with Andrew Kyle to seamlessly transfer Finance responsibilities,’’ said Brewster.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to put my skills and experience to work at Brown Shipley, a dynamic wealth manager that has expanded its reach over the last decade while further sharpening its client-focused vision,” expressed Kyle. “I am eager to get to know my new colleagues here in the UK and across Quintet’s European footprint. In particular, I look forward to working shoulder to shoulder with Andrew Curran over the upcoming transition period.”

Curran concluded: “I am proud of all that we have achieved at Brown Shipley over the last two decades. The business has evolved significantly in that time and as I prepare to pass the Finance baton to Andrew Kyle, who brings great experience and ability to the role, I have no doubt that Brown Shipley will continue to grow and thrive.”