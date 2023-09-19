Smith, as director of sustainability services, will work to broaden to scope of JTC and its impact and sustainable solutions for fund, corporate, and private clients.

He brings a track record in leveraging public/private partnerships to promote social impact outcomes, such as workforce development and urban infrastructure improvement.

As the former chief opportunity zones officer for the City of Atlanta’s Economic Development Authority (Invest Atlanta), Smith developed and led the strategy for connecting qualified investors to entrepreneurs and real estate developers located within Atlanta’s most distressed communities.

Previously, Smith was the deputy director of development and planning at the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation. There he raised $60m in private investment, as well as $81m in public investment. As a result, this created thousands of jobs in and around an industrial park located in a targeted employment area.

In addition, Smith has worked with JTC before on a consulting basis to boost its in-depth impact reporting for opportunity funds.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Dr. Smith as part of growing our team,” said David Vieira, group head of sustainability services at JTC. “His expertise in impact funds across multiple asset classes, public/private partnerships, and promoting positive social outcomes through investment will help our clients achieve their commercial and sustainability goals.”

“JTC is doing truly innovative work in the impact space,” added Dr. Smith. “This is a chance to help a broad and growing client base in the US, as well more widely through JTC’s global network.”

JTC is a global financial services firm offering solutions for both institutional and private clients, including fund, corporate, banking, tax compliance, and private office services. With a team of more than 1,600 across 34 offices worldwide, JTC has built on its 35-year history, which includes providing services to 8 of the 10 largest global investment banks and 20% of FTSE 100 companies.