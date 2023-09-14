Located in New York, Auty will report to Kristin Roth DeClark, global head of technology investment banking.

Auty comes from SVB Securities, where he held the positions of senior managing director on the technology equity research team and head of software equity research.

He was also in charge of expanding the software sell-side equities research franchise.

Before joining SVB in 2022, Auty spent 25 years as a managing director of equity research concentrating on the software industry at JPMorgan.

Kristin Roth DeClark, global head of technology investment banking said: “Sterling’s extensive experience and insights as a top-ranked research analyst will be immensely valuable to our investment banking clients. This appointment is further evidence of the firm’s commitment to investing and recruiting in order to ensure the success and continued strengthening of our technology investment banking franchise.”

The most recent of many significant strategic additions made by Barclays, Auty’s hiring highlights the company’s aim of enhancing its coverage skills in technology- and software-specific banking.

In addition to this, Barclays also welcomed Pedro Costa as vice chairman of technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) M&A in the Americas.

Costa will be based in New York and will report to the global co-heads of M&A, Ihsan Essaid and Gary Posternack.

He joins Barclays with nearly 20 years of experience in investment banking, where he advised businesses in the whole range of the software and digital media sectors.

In this new position, he will concentrate on providing strategic guidance and capital formation counsel to large TMT businesses.

Over the course of his career, he has provided advice on more than 100 domestic and foreign transactions totalling over $200bn.