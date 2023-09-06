Costa joins Barclays with nearly 20 years of experience in investment banking, where he advised businesses in the whole range of the software and digital media sectors.

In this new position, he will concentrate on providing strategic guidance and capital formation counsel to large TMT businesses.

Over the course of his career, he has provided advice on more than 100 domestic and foreign transactions totalling over $200bn.

“We are delighted to welcome Pedro to Barclays as we continue to expand our capabilities and add talent in high-growth industry sectors aligned to strategically important areas of focus, specifically TMT and M&A,” said Posternack.

Essaid added: “Pedro has spent close to two decades developing extensive knowledge and fostering key client relationships in his coverage sectors. His expertise and proven leadership will further bolster our TMT M&A team and will ensure that we continue to deliver the best solutions and advice for our clients.”

Costa worked for McKinsey & Company in Lisbon and Warsaw before joining Morgan Stanley.

He arrives at Barclays from Morgan Stanley, where he formerly held the positions of managing director in the technology investment banking group and head of technology M&A for the Americas.

Costa was a key player in several significant M&A transactions during his time at Morgan Stanley.

All of which include the recent sales of Magnet Forensics and Grayshift to Thomas Bravo, the takeover of IonQ by DMY Technology, the sale of ServiceChannel to Fortive, the formation of Onto Innovation through the merge of Rudolph Tech and Nanometrics, and the sale of Medidata to Dassault Systemes.

Additionally, he led Morgan Stanley’s M&A practice in Brazil for five years in Sao Paulo.

As the latest in a string of significant strategic additions for Barclays, the hiring of Costa as vice chairman, TMT M&A in the Americas demonstrates the company’s sustained dedication to acquiring leaders in the corporate and investment banking fields.