Rothschild & Co’s UK Wealth Management business has appointed Fernanda Rosset as head of high net worth (HNW) Wealth Management, marking a strategic move to enhance services for affluent clients.
Rosset, who joined Rothschild & Co in September 2022 as managing director and head of client strategy for the UK Wealth Management business, will now lead efforts to further develop services tailored to the needs of high-net-worth clients, particularly those in the wealth accumulation phase.
“This new role has been developed in response to significant industry trends identified through my previous client strategy role,” explained Rosset.
“We are increasingly coming across individuals and families who would have benefited from the right advice sooner, and clients are more focused than ever on intergenerational wealth. We have the opportunity to step in and ensure that more HNW clients, including the next generation, can make informed choices at an earlier stage of their wealth creation journey.”
Helen Watson, CEO of Rothschild & Co’s UK Wealth Management business stated: “We are dedicated to providing exceptional client service for all our clients, with the specialist knowledge and understanding to support them at each stage of their wealth journey. As our business continues to grow, our breadth of experience means we are now in a position to offer best advice and tailored services to a broader client base. We are delighted that Fernanda has agreed to focus on further developing our proposition for those HNW individuals and families still accumulating their wealth.”
High net worth clients encompass various professionals such as lawyers, accountants, and consultants, as well as private equity principals, business owners, senior executives, and the next generation of existing clients.
In her role as head of HNW wealth management UK, Rosset will refine and develop Rothschild & Co’s proposition to cater to these individuals and their families’ needs at every stage of their wealth journey.
This includes considering financial commitments, remuneration patterns, bonus arrangements specific to their sector and situation and providing planning and advice in cooperation with the firm’s network of professional contacts where appropriate.