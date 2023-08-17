He will report to Kristin Roth DeClark, head of technology investment banking, and collaborate closely with Ben Freeland, global head of software banking, in this position.

With more than 20 years of experience, Counselman brings with him a wealth of M&A and capital markets advisory knowledge as well as a comprehensive understanding of the software and technology services industries.

During his career, he has contributed to a number of notable deals, including the sale of SDI to Sinch AB and SAP‘s Litmos unit to Francisco Partners.

Additionally, he also served as a financial advisor to Carlyle in Twilio‘s minority investment and cooperation with Syniverse, a restructuring counsel to Skillsoft‘s cross holder lender group, and a buyside advisor to Siemens in its acquisition of Mendix.

His most recent position was managing director, global head of software and services advisory at Moelis & Company.

As an integral part of the software banking team, Counselman will concentrate on strategic mergers and acquisitions and equity work from his Boston-based office.

The hiring of Counselman further reflects Barclays‘ goal of improving its coverage capabilities in banking-specific software and technology.

He will start working for Barclays early next year.

DeClark commented: “Lee’s connections with the enterprise software community and his extensive experience advising technology companies on a full range of M&A, debt and equity solutions will be of great value to our clients and further strengthens our franchise.”

For Barclays corporate and investment bank, which presently has the third-place rankings in both the Americas equity for software and global M&A for technology software, technology is a sector that is becoming more important.

In a long line of key strategic hires by Barclays, the appointment of Counselman is the most recent, highlighting the company’s continuous commitment to talent development inside the corporate and investment bank.