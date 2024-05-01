Kunal Oak has been appointed director of investment products at St. James’s Place (SJP).
Through the design, development, and evaluation of both new and current investment products, Oak will be in charge of creating and sustaining SJP’s investment proposition. He is scheduled to join SJP in October 2024.
Oak brings 22 years of investment management, insurance, and consulting experience to SJP.
The last post he had was director of investments at Aviva Wealth, where he was in charge of governance, asset transitions, proposals, and investment strategy.
He had worked with Aviva Investors in a number of roles before, most notably head of product strategy & solutions. Moreover, Oak began his professional life as a strategy consultant with Deloitte.
Tom Beal, group investment director at St. James’s Place, stated: “I’m delighted that Kunal has decided to join SJP to help evolve and grow our investment product offering for our clients and Partners. Kunal has a strong track record of delivering market leading products and his experience will be instrumental ensuring our investment proposition continues to deliver strong client outcomes.
Oak added: “SJP is a fantastic business with a strong investment proposition. I’m looking forward to working with the investment team and our partners to strengthen the existing product offering and ensure our products meet the high standards SJP sets for clients.”
Furthermore, SJP shared its first-ever TV sponsorship on Sky Arts in March.
SJP’s sponsorship, mediated by Sky Media and Mindshare UK, reaches a diversified audience that is identical to those who watch the widely distributed free-to-air channel.
The campaign began on Easter weekend, 1 April 2024, with 15-second intros and 5-second centre breaks.
In summary, the cooperation between St. James’s Place and Sky Arts is the result of benefits that exist between the brands, as well as a meaningful audience fit.